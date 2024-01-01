Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $346.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.32 and a 200 day moving average of $314.97. The company has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

