U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

