U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 37.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.