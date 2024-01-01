U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41,113 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 324,263 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 593,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after buying an additional 284,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.