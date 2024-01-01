U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $346.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.97. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.