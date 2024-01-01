UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

ExlService Stock Down 0.3 %

EXLS stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.