United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,753,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 783,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth $6,237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $6,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UNG opened at $5.07 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

