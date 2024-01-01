Ventas, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE VTR opened at $49.84 on Monday. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4,984.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after acquiring an additional 331,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,000.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.