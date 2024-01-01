Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 0.6 %
Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.62.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
