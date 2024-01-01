Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $260.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.70 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

