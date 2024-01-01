Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $260.35 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.70 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

