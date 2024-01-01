Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Short Interest Update

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Free Report) by 405,350.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VYNT opened at $0.19 on Monday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

