WaFd, Inc Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WaFd in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on WaFd in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WAFD stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the third quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

