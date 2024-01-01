Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $149.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.