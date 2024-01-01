Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 387,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 125,233 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.7 %

WBD opened at $11.38 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

