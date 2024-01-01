Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

