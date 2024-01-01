Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 493.1% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $149.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

