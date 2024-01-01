Welch Group LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $170.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $170.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

