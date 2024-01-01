Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

