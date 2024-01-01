Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wienerberger stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $6.85.
