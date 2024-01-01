William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genpact in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

G has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $34.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Genpact by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genpact by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Genpact by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

