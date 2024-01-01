Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
Shares of WLMIY opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $32.42.
About Wilmar International
