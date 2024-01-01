Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Winland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WELX opened at $3.40 on Monday. Winland has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.
About Winland
