Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Winland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WELX opened at $3.40 on Monday. Winland has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

