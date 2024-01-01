WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,093.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.29 ($13.89).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,271.92). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at GBX 753 ($9.57) on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 656 ($8.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.75). The stock has a market cap of £8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,536.73, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 721.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 763.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

