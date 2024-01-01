Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 186.7% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $139.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.