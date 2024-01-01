Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of XYL opened at $114.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
