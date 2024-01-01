Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $10.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.84. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

