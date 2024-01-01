Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.36. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion.

TSE:OVV opened at C$58.16 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$43.23 and a 12 month high of C$70.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The firm has a market cap of C$15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

