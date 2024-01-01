Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

