Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $28.57 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after acquiring an additional 527,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after acquiring an additional 449,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after acquiring an additional 316,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after buying an additional 255,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

