Zacks Research Weighs in on Imperial Oil Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of IMO opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

