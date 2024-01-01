Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

