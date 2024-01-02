12,412 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

