4,463 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SCI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.2 %

SCI opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

