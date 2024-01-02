9,543 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $221,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTM opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

