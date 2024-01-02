AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.4 %

AdaptHealth stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,788,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 313,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 355,005 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 18.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 570,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

