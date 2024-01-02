Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,586,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $709.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

