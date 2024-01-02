Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as high as $11.14. Adecoagro shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 220,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO

Adecoagro Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 161,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adecoagro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 116,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,869,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.