Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,650,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 44,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

