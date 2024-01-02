Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADN opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.14% and a negative net margin of 1,756.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 145.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 187.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Articles

