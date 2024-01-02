AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

