Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 783,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Afya has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Afya had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
AFYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
