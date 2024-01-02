Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 6,410,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 438,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,926,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

