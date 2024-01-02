Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.20 in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Agora Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:API opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Agora has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect that Agora will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

