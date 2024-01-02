Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares.
Alacer Gold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.47.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alacer Gold
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.