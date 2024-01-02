Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,973,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $533,308.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
