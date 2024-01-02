Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Align Technology by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.97.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

