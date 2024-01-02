Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.43.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

