Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

