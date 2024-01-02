Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Update

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
