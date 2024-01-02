Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Update

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

